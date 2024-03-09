iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Shares of EXPD opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

