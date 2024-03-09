iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
IBIO opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. iBio has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About iBio
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
