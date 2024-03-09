ICON Market Capitalization Hits $332.22 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $332.22 million and $26.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 982,983,166 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 982,970,855.293868 with 982,975,251.6497624 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.32852967 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $18,094,851.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

