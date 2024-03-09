IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.70

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.70 and last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 51700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.00.

IES Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

Insider Transactions at IES

Institutional Trading of IES

In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,067.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,131,671.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,607,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,685,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,067.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,688 shares of company stock worth $17,450,112. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IES by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IES by 20.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.