ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Buys A$100,111.79 in Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Janelle Delaney purchased 1,137,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,111.79 ($65,007.66).
ImpediMed Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 8.88.
About ImpediMed
