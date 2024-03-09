Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

NARI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,433.00 and a beta of 0.84. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inari Medical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

