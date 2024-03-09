indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.93. 691,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,397,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,278.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,929 shares of company stock worth $1,764,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

