Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Acquires $306,675.78 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.61 per share, for a total transaction of $306,675.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,503 shares in the company, valued at $228,923,716.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sardar Biglari acquired 674 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,664.56.

On Friday, December 15th, Sardar Biglari bought 521 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.23 per share, for a total transaction of $149,125.83.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,429 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $343,545.89.

On Monday, December 11th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,561 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.27 per share, for a total transaction of $995,529.47.

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.39. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biglari by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biglari by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Biglari by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

