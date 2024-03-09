Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires 325,000 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Adolfo Hernandez acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($65,998.22).

LON CPI opened at GBX 15.73 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £264.26 million, a PE ratio of -786.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.67. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.41 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

