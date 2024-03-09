Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires 325,000 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Adolfo Hernandez acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($65,998.22).
Capita Trading Down 0.6 %
LON CPI opened at GBX 15.73 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £264.26 million, a PE ratio of -786.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.67. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.41 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.