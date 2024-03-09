Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases 40 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($191.90).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 29 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.54) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($189.55).

On Friday, January 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 19 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 784 ($9.95) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($189.06).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £153,012.20 ($194,202.56).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 383 ($4.86) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 515.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 706.41. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,106 ($14.04). The company has a market cap of £576.38 million, a P/E ratio of 709.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.96) to GBX 425 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 762.25 ($9.67).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

