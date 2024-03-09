Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Sells 1,157 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $21,659.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:AORT opened at $20.02 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
