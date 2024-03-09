Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Sells 1,157 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $21,659.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Artivion Stock Performance

NYSE:AORT opened at $20.02 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Artivion by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 526,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,146 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Artivion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Artivion in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

