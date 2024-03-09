Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells $176,711.80 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $176,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C. Mark Hussey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00.

On Monday, December 11th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HURN stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average is $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

