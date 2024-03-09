Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Sells $79,680.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 129.17, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

