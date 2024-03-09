Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells 29,991 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,833,000 after buying an additional 8,182,467 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

