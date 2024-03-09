Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.63.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.