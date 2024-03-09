Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells 3,764 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TFC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

