Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Trading Down 5.6%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.43). 75,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 60,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3,344.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

