Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.80.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $238.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $247.98.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,141 shares of company stock worth $2,316,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 195,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 166,398 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

