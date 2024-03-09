Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.20.
Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer
Integer Stock Performance
NYSE ITGR opened at $115.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.38. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $118.15.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
