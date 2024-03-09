Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 2,272 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

WM opened at $207.71 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $209.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

