Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 175,782 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,782 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

