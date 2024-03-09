Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

