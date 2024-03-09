Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 8,258 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

