Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 52-Week High at $183.89

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.89 and last traded at $183.75, with a volume of 1186653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.67.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average is $161.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

