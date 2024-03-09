Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNQI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 212,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $756.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $40.05.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.