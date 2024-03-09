Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.03

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.03 and last traded at $102.99, with a volume of 22080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.84.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

