iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,818,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,908,000 after purchasing an additional 991,790 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.23 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

