iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Chesapeake Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AGG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. 7,168,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

