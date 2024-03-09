iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1,340.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 496,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

