iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

