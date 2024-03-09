iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.99

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.99 and last traded at $98.99, with a volume of 32952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.11.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.