iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $330.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $337.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

