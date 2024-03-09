iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.83. 41,447,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,813,448. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.81 and a 200-day moving average of $186.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

