iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.12

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.12 and last traded at $112.87, with a volume of 103988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.