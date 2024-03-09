iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.17

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.17 and last traded at $125.10, with a volume of 25361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3,631.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

