iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $243.90

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $243.90 and last traded at $243.70, with a volume of 75604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.29.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.69. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

