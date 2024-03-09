ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Shares Down 8.7%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.03. 2,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

