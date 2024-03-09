J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.09% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $406,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $200.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

