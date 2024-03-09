Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

JAGX stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.