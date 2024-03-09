James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $15.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered James River Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered James River Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in James River Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in James River Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

