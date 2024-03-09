JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $45.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 2,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after buying an additional 6,168,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,306,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,464,000 after acquiring an additional 330,848 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. HSBC raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

