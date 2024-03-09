Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$28.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.04.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE opened at C$23.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.41. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.82 and a 52-week high of C$29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The stock has a market cap of C$44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7303754 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. Insiders have acquired 75,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.