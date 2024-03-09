Jesus Rodriguez Calvo Sells 742 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $18,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.