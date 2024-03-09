JMP Securities Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.97 and a 200 day moving average of $231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.