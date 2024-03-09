John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.050-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of JBT stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.27. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

