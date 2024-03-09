JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 53,506 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $353,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

