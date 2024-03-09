JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target to $98.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUVL. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $5,228,502.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,774,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,281,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $3,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $5,228,502.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,774,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,281,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,150 shares of company stock worth $14,577,684. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

