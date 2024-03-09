JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $74.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

