JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 313,190 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $308,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Pool Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $415.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

