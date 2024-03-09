JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $10.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $245.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Stories

